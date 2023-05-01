CollegeDekho Launches ‘Saarthi’; Mega admissions fair to simplify college admissions.

CollegeDekho has announced the launch of the CollegeDekhoSaarthi – Mega Admissions Fair, aimed at simplifying the journey of college admissions, degrees, and job assurance. The event will take place on May 6th-7th, 2023 in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and will span over 2 months as a multi-city event. The fair is free for students and will be held for 2 days in each city.

The CollegeDekhoSaarthi fair aims to offer students the opportunity to gain admission to over 1500 colleges across India and abroad, with free guidance from CollegeDekho’s counsellors. The company claims to have counselled more than 85 lakh students and ensured admission for over 1.30 lakh of them across all its platforms.

At the event, students will receive on-spot counselling for various streams such as Engineering, Information technology, Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Paramedical, Hotel Management, Mass Communication, Commerce, and Agriculture. Students will be guided to apply for admission through India’s only common application form for college admissions, an innovation from CollegeDekho that enables them to apply to multiple colleges with a single application.

Moreover, students will have the opportunity to gain admission to select colleges with job assurance post-completion of the course and get assistance with college admissions in foreign universities. After Meerut, CollegeDekhoSaarthi will travel to Agra and other cities, providing students with a chance to take the first step towards their future.

With inputs from PTI.

