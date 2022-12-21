CollegeDekho gets fresh infusion of $9 million from Winter Capital Partners

Universities discovery platform CollegeDekho has received a fresh infusion of $9 million from its existing investor – Winter Capital Partners (WCP) in an ongoing round, an official release said.

The company’s revenues reached nearly 100 crore in FY22 and is expected to double in the coming financial year. The company also aims to turn EBITDA positive in FY23, the release said.

“India has been witnessing a shakeout in the ed-tech startup space but this fresh round from our existing investors is a testament to the growth that CollegeDekho team has delivered. We aim to double our revenue in the coming fiscal year,” Ruchir Arora, CEO, Co-founder, CollegeDekho, said.

According to the release, CollegeDekho raised $35 million in Series B last November. The round of funding was led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital, Calega, Man Capital, Disrupt ADQ and QIC. Prior to this fresh round of funding, CollegeDekho had raised over $45 million in funding.