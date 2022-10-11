CollegeDekho appoints Sushant Kashyap, Ashfaq-Ul-Ahad to strengthen its learn business

Ed-tech platform, CollegeDekho has appointed Sushant Kashyap and Ashfaq-Ul-Ahad to the company’s senior leadership with the aim to focus on enhancing the portfolio of CollegeDekho Assured. They will virtually act as co-founders of CollegeDekho’s learn business, an official statement said.

According to the official statement, Kashyap is experienced in managing P&L and strategic partnerships in sectors such as education, payments, eCommerce, and telecom. He has previously worked with Airtel, upGrad, Mobikwik, Delhivery and also Co-founded TalentEdge Academy.

Meanwhile, Ahad has over 25 years of experience in the hospitality, banking, technology, telecom and education sectors. Post a decade and a half in HR Leadership roles with corporates such as ICICI Bank, Syntel, GE, and Hutchison, he dedicated the last decade to education Industry where he founded Reverse Management School and co-founded Talent Edge Academy

“The addition of Kashyap and Ahad will help enrich the positioning of the outcome-based education initiative of CollegeDekho Assured, which has been steadily growing since its launch. With their extensive experience across leadership roles and strong performance in the ed-tech segment they will play a key role in identifying new opportunities and further strengthening the existing portfolio,” Ruchir Arora, co-founder, CEO, CollegeDekho, said

CollegeDekho Assured is aimed at upskilling India’s 38.5 million college students with an industry-focused curriculum and boosting their employability, the statement added.

