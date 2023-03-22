CollegeDekho appoints Parag Gupta as Chief Financial Officer

CollegeDekho, higher education services ecosystem, has appointed Parag Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer. According to an official release, Parag will head the finance department of the company and will provide strategic advice to the CEO and the company board.

The release mentioned that Parag is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has over two decades of experience working in the internet, e-commerce, fintech, banking and telecom industries. Before CollegeDekho, he served as a CFO in various organizations including Housr, PayPal, Nimbuzz, AT&T, Spectra, among others. In his various roles, he was instrumental in advising the board and the senior management in making prudent financial decisions which helped the companies in achieving their financial/investment targets besides ensuring financial health, cashflows and growth for the companies, the release said.

“We have onboarded Parag as CFO. He has a diverse array of experience in management and leading finance departments across several different businesses. CollegeDekho will benefit from Parag’s deep acumen in business planning and financial management as we move through our next level of growth,” Ruchir Arora, co-founder, CEO, CollegeDekho, said.