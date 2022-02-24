CollegeDekho acquires Getmyuni and IELTSMaterial for over Rs 50 crore

With this partnership CollegeDekho and Getmyuni collectively will drive over 25 crore annual student traffic while facilitating more than 30K enrolments across almost 2000 partner colleges.

In a bid to become the largest student enrollment platform in India, CollegeDekho Group has acquired Getmyuni and IELTSMaterial in a deal valued over Rs 50 crore. The group claims that this acquisition will enable it to hit a 4x revenue run rate growth over its last year’s numbers and scale further to maximise its growth this year

CollegeDekho and Getmyuni collectively cater to 50% of all college searches in India. This partnership will help CollegeDekho and Getmyuni collectively to become the largest student enrollment platform in the country driving over 25 crore annual student traffic while facilitating more than 30K enrolments across almost 2000 partner colleges.

The group further claims that acquiring IELTSMaterial will enable it to scale its recently announced online learning vertical CollegeDekho Learn by adding english testing exam preparation capabilities for exams like IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, and OET which will further boost its study abroad business.

Co-founder and CEO of CollegeDekho, Ruchir Arora states that the focus area of CollegeDekho will remain to fulfil end-to-end enrollment mandates of universities while Getmyuni will continue to help institutes with leads and branding solutions.

The founding team of Getmyuni will join CollegeDekho’s senior leadership and continue to operate independently as this adds fundamentally additive value to the partner universities.

CollegeDekho Group now runs multiple businesses across student enrollment, study abroad, online learning, education lending and is looking at more avenues for inorganic growth. It has recently raised $ 35mn in its Series B funding round and claims to becoming a leading EdTech juggernaut in the higher education space.

