College Vidya launches AI-powered tool for quick university selection.

College Vidya, an education platform, has introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered product designed to transform the process of selecting the perfect online university for students. Through the integration of state-of-the-art AI technology, College Vidya aims to offer students a fast and dependable means to access comprehensive summaries of student reviews for various universities, according to an official release

The newly launched “Suggest me University in 2 mins” feature asks for a few inputs from the students through a set of questions and then offers them a curated list of recommended universities, ensuring they can make informed choices efficiently. College Vidya envisions moving past just the presentation of online universities to students. Understanding the importance of students having access to authentic and unbiased information, the platform is actively working on a second feature, the release mentioned.

“College Vidya’s vision is to empower students in making smarter choices when it comes to selecting their academic partners.” “We understand the significance of the decisions students make for their future, and with the integration of AI technology, we are committed to providing them with an unbiased view, enabling them to make well-informed decisions when making irreversible life choices,” Rohit Gupta, co-founder, COO, College Vidya, said.

This feature leverages AI to summarise student reviews, extracting key insights from their reviews. The objective is to provide students with concise summaries, minimising the time required to read through each individual review. This technology aims to help students make smart decisions while choosing the best academic institutions, it added.