College Placements: Navigating an uncertain jobs market as a fresher 

By Arjun Nair

With global macroeconomic uncertainty coupled with technological disruption due to AI and automation, fresh college graduates face the daunting prospect of entering a challenging job market. Organisations are laying off employees and have paused hiring, and new job openings are declining this year. The slump in fresher hiring is particularly affecting students in tier 2 and 3 colleges as organisations are cherry picking candidates right now.

In light of the above challenges, freshers must be proactive and thoughtful about their job pursuits. To be better prepared and face interviews with confidence, the following tips will come in handy:

Embrace the power of upskilling: Upskilling programmes in industry-relevant domains are helping college freshers build significant value by highlighting more technical ability. People right out of college should complement their formal education with specialised learning that can help them stand out amongst their peers. From Digital Marketing to Data Science to Cybersecurity, there are several in-demand areas freshers can upskill in, giving them a better chance of bagging good jobs.

Seek guidance and mentorship: Building a robust, reliable support system can considerably help when opportunities are scarce. Finding and connecting with possible mentors—via online platforms or networking events—can help one learn newer insights and develop ideas in line with the industry's demands. In addition, by presenting the right mix of enterprise and confidence, your connections could lead to a glowing referral and a great job.

Cultivate resilience and adaptability: Resilience in the face of adversity is required to overcome failures and move on to other potential opportunities without losing morale. Keeping oneself busy and ready mentally helps avoid falling into a cycle of doubt and anxiety. Adaptability in terms of being open and suitable to a broad range of work profiles is always a plus and stands out in the employers' eyes.

Showcase your skills through personal projects and freelancing: When job opportunities are scarce, it's beneficial to go the extra mile. Freshers should undertake personal projects or freelance work to develop a portfolio demonstrating their skills and capabilities. It's also useful to build an online presence by showcasing your work on platforms like GitHub, Behance etc. This proactive approach not only helps freshers gain practical experience but also showcases their initiative and creativity to potential employers.

While there is uncertainty in the jobs market, one can still land fantastic roles: It may not be smooth sailing entirely, but college freshers can launch their careers despite the circumstances with the right combination of effort, confidence, and skill. And above all, a little faith that better times are not too far ahead.

The author is co-founder, Great Learning.