DU’s College of Vocational Studies partners with Ministry of Tourism, Uzbekistan for student exchange programme

College of Vocational Studies University of Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of Uzbekistan, to enhance student exchange programmes and faculty exchange programmes, as per an official statement.

According to the statement, association with these institutions aims to promote contextually relevant programmes for the students that help them gain knowledge. It also aims to help academics from both the institutions to collaborate in research projects.

“Students participating in the exchange programme will gain international exposure and will get an opportunity to understand the tourism practices in the host country. They will also develop a good understanding of cross-cultural issues in management,” Kumar Ashutosh, HOD, Department of Tourism Management, CVS, said.

Furthermore, the institute aims to enhance students’ exchange programme, promote closer academic collaboration, technological upgradation, innovation, promotion and facilitation of educational programmes offered by CVS and Ministry of Tourism, Government of Uzbekistan.

The MOU with the Ministry of Tourism Uzbekistan took place in the recently held SCO summit at Tashkent where Kumar Ashutosh was invited from India.

