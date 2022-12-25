Collective progress for the next decade will hinge on innovations in edtech

By Anil Goel

What defines a nation’s progress in the 21st century? While most might argue in favour of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) and economic and social indexes, the metrics of progress in the current global context hinges on a crucial phenomenon – technology and its impact on education.

Effective education lays an indispensable foundation for today’s children to continue and support the progress of the next generation. Recognising this fundamental connection, it is essential that every available resource is utilised to support the progress of our burgeoning population. In this context, India’s edtech industry has been a massive digital enabler. Backed by ambition, skill and capital, it has the potential to create world-class education products and learning solutions to empower not just students but also teachers, parents and other stakeholders across the globe.

Over the last few years – through tremendous innovation and student-centric approaches – we have been using adaptive learning platforms that leverage data science to create highly detailed and dynamic learning profiles for every single student. This enables algorithms to understand learning patterns and create a personalised recommendation system that has the intelligence to understand the areas a student is struggling with, intervene, and assist.

These recommendation engine can take into account several factors like subject affinity, chapter recency, proficiency and much more to generate the most relevant pieces of content for each student. Furthermore, by using machine learning and AI technologies, we are able to deep-dive into specific learning needs.

As we step into a new year, the future of education is headed in a dynamic direction. Emerging hybrid formats will offer students the best of offline and online experiences. Disruption in education will surge as learning rapidly moves from cognition to immersion. In the next decade, as blended learning and deeper tech integration in education gain ground, acquiring knowledge will become age-agnostic as type of learners expand. Students will have the flexibility to choose what concepts they want to learn and in what format they want to learn them. This will further push students to become self-learners.

As technologies evolve, so will learning experiences. By leveraging data, AI and deep learning, learners will have access to personalized guidance and support tailored to their specific needs, stages of learning, and preferences. They will be able to immerse themselves in sensory, visual, and true-to-life simulations using Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Reality (AR), and Computer Vision for learning and skilling. These will be strengthened further through several layers of data and insights which will enable students across the globe to co-create in real-time.

Advancements in technology will make education more accessible to sections of society that were previously marginalized. Students with learning disabilities and sensory impairments will be welcomed back into the fold as tech-driven advancements bridge learning gaps and break barriers.

With technology at the centre, we can expect educators to play a significant role in not just teaching, but also classroom management and engagement. With more technologies built on the IoT framework entering classrooms, in 2023, more educational institutions will land firmly in the digital age

As we move into the next decade, integrated experiential learning and mixed reality learning modules will become mainstream, fusing deeper with pedagogical strategies. The combination of emerging mobile technology, and self-directed learning will increase accessibility and offer up enormous new opportunities to train or re-train millions, as well as contribute to catalysing new pathways for lifelong learning.

Going forward, it is crucial for the relevant stakeholders to ensure that these technological disruptions influence development in ways that bridge inequalities, foster inclusion, provide an equitable education, and encourage opportunities for lifelong learning. The future is bright, with technology it can be bright for all.

The author of this article is, president, technology, Byju’s. Views expressed are personal.