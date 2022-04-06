Collaboration between Indian and Australian universities to foster dual degree programmes, says Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said mentioned that under the trade agreement with Australia, the the dual degree programme will help in bringing quality education to more and more Indians while enhancing collaboration between universities of the two countries.

There will be mutual recognition of educational qualifications and at the same time “we are also looking” at degrees being given jointly, “let’s say by IIT in India and a university in Australia or by a medical college in India and a medical college in Australia,” the minister said.

The move would help students get more exposure, experience, newer skill sets, newer knowledge and will be good for students of both countries, he said. He added that the move would help in recognising each other’s degrees, and course contents.

As a part of the dual degree programme between both the countries, the students will be able to study in Australia for two years and two years in India which is subject to certain norms that are under discussion.

According to Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan, the programme will be fantastic for both countries because “if you are an Indian student or Australian student, you will be able to do one or two years of your degree in Australia and one- two years in India. So collaboration between universities will grow”.

Tehan further added that this dual programe will enhance collaboration at the higher education level and both sides have discussed yoga and ways to promote.

With inputs from PTI.



