Collaborate with more universities to widen range of curriculum: Jitendra Singh to IIPA

The minister hoped that various state branches and chapters of the IIPA will also take a cue and extend their programmes through both virtual and semi-virtual means.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) to collaborate with more universities and academic bodies in order to widen the spectrum and range of its curriculum. The IIPA is tasked to equip the public servants with knowledge, skills and behaviour required.

Presiding over the 317th executive council meeting of the IIPA as its new chairman, Singh appreciated the hard work of the institute’s faculty and officials, saying their commitment and diligence came out during the difficult times of COVID pandemic when it established a digital classroom for conducting online classes.

He said it is not a small achievement that IIPA conducted as many as 14 online training programmes for officers from different services during the lockdown and post-lockdown period, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. Not only this, 62 research projects were also completed during the last one year in spite of COVID constraints, said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

“He also suggested collaboration with more number of universities and academic bodies in order to widen the spectrum and range of IIPA curriculum,” the statement said. In his first executive council meeting after taking over as the chairman, Singh made the important announcement that the life membership of IIPA will be thrown open with effect from January 1, 2021, it said.

He also called upon more serving officers to take up the membership of IIPA and noted that the government service rules do not forbid a serving official to become a member of IIPA, the statement said.

The post of chairman IIPA had fallen vacant after the demise of T N Chaturvedi, former Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) of India, on January 5, 2020.

Chaturvedi had taken over as chairman of the IIPA in 2004 and continued to hold this position for sixteen years till his death.

The proceedings of the executive council meeting were conducted by S N Tripathi, former secretary in Government of India and presently Director IIPA, who has been hereafter re-designated as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IIPA, the statement said.

Among the members of the executive council who attended the meeting were Amitab Kant CEO NITI Aayog, Shekhar Dutt former Governor Chhattisgarh, Professor Raj Kumar Vice Chancellor Punjab University and Professor G B Prasad Vice Chancellor Tripura University among others.