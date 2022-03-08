CoinDCX Joins partners with BITS Pilani to support research on Crypto in India

Over the period of one year, more than 100 students are expected to be trained in the field of Blockchain Technology

CoinDCX has partnered with the Computer Science Department of BITS Pilani to explore research, development and innovation in crypto amongst the student community of India. This collaboration comes in line with CoinDCX’s crypto education initiatives to foster deeper understanding and adoption of crypto in the country.

As a part of the partnership CoinDCX and the Computer Science Department will collaborate on research and education projects in the fields of Blockchain and Crypto, including Smart Contracts and DApps development. The joint initiative will focus on two key pillars — Blockchain literacy and Research in decentralized systems while leveraging the credentials of the faculty assigned towards this project from BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus in the field of Research and Development and CoinDCX’s technical know-how and expertise in Blockchain Technology

Furthermore, this partnership is also aligned with CoinDCX’s overall strategic focus of elevating understanding and knowledge of crypto and blockchain technology in India. Over the period of one year, more than 100 students are expected to be trained in the field of Blockchain Technology, along with the preparation of educational material in the form of whitepapers on mutually agreed topics.

“Blockchain and crypto have quintessential roles to play in helping high-growth, and digitally-inclined economies like India supercharge its pace of growth and development. If allowed to thrive, the technology has massive potential to engender real socio-economic change, by improving the lives of people and businesses. Through our research partnership with the Computer Science Department at the Pilani Campus of BITS, we seek to advance crypto innovation in India and value-add to the country’s blockchain ecosystem, with academia as a critical enabler,” said CoinDCX CEO and co-founder Sumit Gupta.

Dr Amit Dua, faculty-in-charge, research for collaboration with CoinDCX, and assistant professor, Computer Science at BITS Pilani, Pilani campus said, “The research lab will help identify more use cases of blockchain and crypto and put India on the forefront of this fintech revolution. This partnership will help our students learn more about blockchain and crypto.”

