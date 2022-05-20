Codingal to hire over 1,000 coding instructors by September

Ed-tech firm Codingal, which focuses on coding education, has planned to hire more than 1,000 teachers for its platform by September

According to the company, the selected teachers would be working remotely and earn compensation starting from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, depending on the number of classes taken, along with various incentives, referral programs and mentorship bonuses.

“Our goal is to bring in the best education, and hence our instructors are the platform’s backbone. We are looking forward to onboarding 1000 teachers by September 2022 to help Codingal grow further. Codingal would further train them to improve their teaching efficacy,” Vivek Prakash, CEO and co-founder Vivek Prakash said in a statement.

In September 2021, Codingal raised $1.2 million in its seed funding round led by Y-Combinator, Summer Capital, Rebright Partners, and Day One Syndicate.

Codingal claims to record 500% growth in 2021 while being present in 20 plus countries with up to 1.5 lakh registrations.

With inputs from PTI.

