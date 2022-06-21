Coding Ninjas joins hands with AICTE and Chandigarh University to launch coding championship 2022

Coding Ninjas in association with All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) and Chandigarh University launched ‘Innovate India Coding Championship (IICC) 2022’, with an aim to encourage skill-based programming as a culture by creating a national level platform for students who seek a chance to showcase their talent.

The competition invites the students of engineering colleges from across the country to participate, experience and innovate. The three staged competition will be held online at Coding Ninjas Online Coding Portal and registered participants can join from anywhere in the country. The registration for IICC 2022 has opened on June 20, 2022.

“With coding as a central theme of our philosophy we believe skilling, upskilling and reskilling is the way to create an efficient workforce in the country. We, in association with AICTE and Chandigarh University, conceptualized ‘Innovate India Coding Championship’ with the sole purpose to recognise the real talent and encourage them to further enhance their programming skills. With this event we provide them with a platform to showcase, experience, enjoy and improve their coding skills,” Ankush Singla, co-founder, Coding Ninjas, said.

Along with recognising top participating institutions and their talented students, the winners and participants of IICC 2022 will be rewarded with prizes worth Rs 11 lakhs in order to motivate the students to put in best of their efforts while competing with each other. Coding Ninjas are also organising mentorship and up-skilling sessions with industry experts for the competition aspirants. With this top performers will be provided with internship or placement opportunities in leading tech companies and up to 100% Coding Ninjas upskilling scholarships.

“Today, coding is becoming a complex and challenging field with the advent of advanced technologies like metaverse, AI, AR, VR, IOT and many more. So it would be exciting to see these talented students competing, interacting and cooperating with each other and showcasing their brilliant ideas, creativity and analytical ability to become winners,” Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, AICTE, said.

