Coding Ninjas, an online coding education platform, aims to provide individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge required by the industry to become proficient software developers. Through well-structured and comprehensive courses, Coding Ninjas aims to equip its students with tools they need to excel in the software development field, and prepares them to meet the industry standards and requirements, Ankush Singla, co-founder, CEO, Coding Ninjas, told FE Education. “We also work with numerous professionals who are currently employed in the industry, but are dissatisfied with their current roles and seeking to improve their skills to pursue more fulfilling job opportunities,” Singla added.

The company revenue from sales or supply of services rose 55% to Rs 28 crore in FY22 from Rs 18 crore in FY21, as per regulatory filings accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler. The company posted a net loss of Rs 8 crore in FY21 from a profit of Rs 22 lakh during the same period in the corresponding year. “We aim to clock a net revenue of Rs 140-150 crore in FY24,” he said.

Coding Ninjas has set a goal to expand its team by hiring software developers. “I doubt that the current education system will be able to reach a level where they can bridge the gap and prepare students to address this issue. We need to take it upon ourselves to bridge this gap,” he stated. The platform claims that its annual growth is significant as it continues to expand in terms of number of students. As of last year Coding Ninjas claims to have educated approximately 50,000 students and claims that around 40,000 students are currently enrolled in its courses. “This year, we are projected to teach around 80,000 students, offering them the opportunity to improve their careers through our courses that range from three to nine months,” Singla explained.

Coding Ninjas provides courses which cover topics such as Data Structures and Algorithms, Competitive Programming, Data Analytics and Data Science (which encompasses Machine Learning) and Web Development. Furthermore, the platform offers bootcamp courses. “These courses span over 12 months, starting from the basic and leading up to a full-stack developer role,” Singla explained.

The price of bootcamp courses ranges between Rs 1.5-2.5 lakh, while the cost of self-paced courses vary between Rs 10,000-40,000 depending on it’s duration and type. “Bootcamp courses are designed to be highly engaging. This means that you can expect instructors to act as relationship managers who will maintain continuous communication with students during live classes. To ensure maximum engagement, there will be a range of activities happening throughout the course, with the aim of helping students to stay focused and complete tasks efficiently,” Singla stated.

