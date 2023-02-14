CMR University to launch a global open innovation challenge ‘CAUSE 2023’

Bengaluru based private institute CMR University (CMRU) has announced the launch of a global open innovation challenge – ‘CAUSE 2023’ as a part of the university’s flagship event ‘Design Thinking Day’ (DTD), which is going to be held on March 17, 2023, according to an official statement.

The innovation challenge ‘CAUSE 2023’ aims to provide an international platform to students to encourage them to come up with innovative solutions to real-world problems aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) using the design thinking process, the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement noted that the final date to register for ‘CAUSE 2023′ is February 24, 2023. The competition has two main categories for student participation: K-12 institutions and higher educational institutions. Any student from grades five to 12 and those pursuing their undergraduate / postgraduate programme globally can participate in the competition.

“Through CMR University’s Common Core Curriculum, we aim to prepare our students for a future they do not know, for jobs that do not exist today, and for all of life’s challenges. We want our flagship annual event ‘Design Thinking Day’ to be an international platform for students to come together, collaborate, and create sustainable solutions to human-centric real-world problems that they deeply care about and celebrate the spirit of innovation,” Tristha Ramamurthy, provost, CMR University, said.

According to the CMR University, selected teams will get a chance to showcase their projects on the Design Thinking Day, where they will present and interact with the Jury. Winners from this round will further get an opportunity to pitch their idea to the Jury.

The selected teams will then enter ‘Ground Zero’, which is the finale of the ‘CAUSE 2023′ Global Innovation Challenge. Winners will be awarded a cash prize from a prize pool of over one lakh, it added.

With inputs from PTI.