CMR University signs MoU with Korea National Sport University to boost sports education in India

CMR University, Bengaluru and Korea National Sport University (KNSU), Seoul, Republic of Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and begun a new journey on the path of sports education. The Universities have tied up in a joint collaboration to bring a paradigm shift in the area of sport and sports-related aspects such as sports coaching, community sport development and well-being through sports in India in association with KSINDIA (LLB Pvt. Ltd.).

As a part of the agreement, CMR University and KNSU agreed to establish an Indian Taekwondo Center at CMR University as the first cooperation project. With this initiative, CMR University will become the first University in India to offer a Taekwondo Certification Course.

“In the backdrop of India’s historic achievements at the Commonwealth Games 2022, the collaboration between the two universities will help give shape to the ambitions of young sporting communities. There is a need to tap young talent interested in sports and pursuing sports as a career. Along with that, there are several opportunities in the areas of sports coaching, sports management, sports medicine and overall sports education. The collaboration between the two universities will help to pioneer the cause of sports and sports development in South Asia and beyond,” K C Ramamurthy, Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University said.

Yong-Kyu Ahn, President, Korea National Sport University narrated about the new association between the two universities being helpful in working together to face the challenges of the integrally connected world to enhance the quality of higher education in both countries. “It’s a great source of pride for KNSU having won 136 medals in the Olympic games. We hope to extend the legacy of this achievement by influencing the students of CMR University through student and faculty exchange programs between the two universities,” he said.

Ahn further explained that with this collaboration, the faculty and students of both universities will be enriched with rich international exposure and experience including areas of research, thus creating a global, informed, engaged and dynamic learning environment.

Also read: Bihar plans to study Delhi govt’s education model, says education minister Chandrashekhar

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn