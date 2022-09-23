CMR university makes community service compulsory for students, establishes animal shelter in campus

CMR University, Bangalore has announced the implementation of the ‘Community Service Programme’ (CSP) for all their undergraduate and postgraduate students under the Common Core Curriculum (CCC) from the academic year 2022-23. The aim of the programme is to create a culture of community engagement and public service among students, the official statement said.

The university officially launched the programme on September 21, 2022 at CMR University OMBR Campus, Bengaluru. It is anticipated that the students will put in 4 lakh hours of community service over the period of 4 years, the statement added.

During the launch of the programme, the university further announced an exclusive animal shelter within the campus started by the students of CMR University out of compassion for animals called ACSA.

“This is for the first time that community service is made to be an integral part of the curriculum, where all undergraduate and postgraduate students across all disciplines are mandated to complete a minimum number of volunteering hours as a part of their graduation requirement. It will make a big difference in the outlook of the students. Students from various disciplines under the Common Core Curriculum are involved in this community initiative,” Tejaswini Ananth kumar, politician, social activist, chief guest on the occasion, said.

Further, the statement mentioned that the Common Core Curriculum courses are offered to all the students irrespective of the academic programme that they pursue. The courses are designed on the foundations of the three main aspects namely – preparing for success, contributing to society and knowing self and community. Under the pillar of contributing to society, the Community Service Programme, aims to inculcate empathy among students, develop a love for serving others and be instrumental in bringing about positive societal changes.

The Community Service Programme is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. These community service activities will happen both on campus and off campus through the offline and online modes.

With inputs from PTI

