CMAT Result 2020 declared today; Check steps to download scorecard here

The CMAT Result 2020 was declared on Wednesday, February 5, on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates who appeared for the CMAT 2020 examination can download their results from the CMAT official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT 2020 scorecards have also been published online by NTA for students to check their scores. In order to check and download scorecards, candidates need to visit the official website of CMAT and log in using their credentials. Along with results and scorecards, the NTA has also released the CMAT answer key. The CMAT 2020 answer key was released just two days after the exam along with the individual responses sheet.

CMAT Result 2020: How to check results

Mentioned below are the steps to check CMAT 2020 Results. Candidates are advised to kindly follow the steps given below to check their results:

Step 1. Visit the official website of CMAT, cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the main page, find the link to CMAT 2020 Merit List

Step 3. Click on CMAT 2020 Merit List link and the list will open in PDF format

Step 4. Check your result by searching for your exam roll number or name

Step 5. Save the file to download your CMAT Result for future use

CMAT 2020 Result: Key Statistics

CMAT 2020 Result was declared for a total of 74 thousand candidates who appeared for the CMAT 2020 Exam. According to an official notification by the examination authority, a total of 74486 candidates appeared for the CMAT 2020 Exam. Of this number, near about 49756 candidates appeared for the exam under General Category, 3197 candidates had appeared under EWS category, 16621 candidates were from the OBC category while 3823 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and 1089 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates had participated in the examination.