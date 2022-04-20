CMAT 2022: Know how to download and challenge provisional answer key

The provisional answer key of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The answer key can be checked and downloaded by the candidates from the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. In fact, the questions paper with recorded responses can also be downloaded from the website through the candidate’s login credentials.

Here are the steps to download CMAT 2022 Answer Key:



1. Open the official website of NTA CMAT — cmat.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on ‘CMAT Answer Key’

3. The candidate will be taken to a new page

4. Then, enter the password and CMAT Registration number

5. Click on submit

Not satisfied with the answer key? Here’s what to do



Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key, can challenge the same and raise objections by providing appropriate representations until 11.50 pm on April 21, 2022. For each objection, one will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs200. Candidates should note that no objection will be taken into consideration after April 21st and without the receipt of the fee.

Challenges will later be verified by a panel of subject experts. The answer key will be revised if the challenges are found correct, and based on the revised answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

The Common Management Admission Test 2022 was conducted across the country on April 9th, 2022 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For further clarifications regarding the CMAT 2022, candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011- 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in.