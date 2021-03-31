CMAT 2021: Exam in 1st shift begins; from answer keys to scorecard, what’s next for the candidates

CMAT 2021 exam will eb conducted in 2 shifts today. (Representative Image)

The CMAT 2021 exams conducted by the National Testing Agency has already begun at 153 centres across the country. The first shift started a 9 am, total and an expected 70,000 candidates have appeared for the examination who aspired to take admissions to B. Schools.

The admit cards were released on March 24. Candidates who are appearing for the test in the second half can download the admit cards from https://cmat.nta.nic.in/. All students have to carry a declaration form that mentions that the examinee has no Covid related symptoms or any other contagious viral infection. Gatekeepers will be equipped with a thermo-gun before giving entry to the students. The exam halls will be thoroughly sanitized after every shift. Candidates have to wear a three-ply mask given by the centre before entering the exam hall.

CMAT 2021: Display of Answer key for challenge

NTA will release the provisional answer keys in few days, Candidates can keep an eye on the website.

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key after NTA has displayed it on the official website with a non-refundable online payment of Rs 1000 per question.

The subject experts will check the paid challenges and release a final answer key using which the papers will be accessed.

In case a question is dropped due to a technical error, full marks will be given only to those candidates who have attempted it.

The Merit List will be prepared using the final score. In case the scores are the same for multiple students, the ranking will be done according to their sectional performance in the order of – Quantitative Techniques & Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness

Candidates who are attempting the optional sections, Innovation and Entrepreneurship will get extra 30 minutes in both shifts (12 to 12.30 pm and 3 to 3.30 pm). The computer-based exam will be of 500 marks. There is no sectional time limit and candidates can choose how much time to invest in each section. . There 4 marks for each right answer and -1 for a wrong attempt.

CMAT 2021 Preparation Strategy: Last-minute suggestions of CMAT 2021 examinees in shift II

Candidates should not analyse the mock tests they took earlier or take another mock test. This might demotivate them before entering an exam hall. It is the best time to revise the concepts and formulae.

At the exam hall skip questions that take too much time or you are doubtful of. Take a look at the whole section before starting to attempt the questions and calculate how many you are sure of. Read the comprehension sections questions carefully before answering.

Report to exam hall two hours prior to the exam. Registration desk closes 30 minutes print to the exam shift. . Bring printed copy of admit card, original ID proof mentioned in admit card.

Over 1000 MBA colleges, institutes affiliated to the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow accepts the CMAT scores for admission to MBA/ PGDM programmes