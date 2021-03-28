CMAT 2021: CMAT Exam on March 31st, download admit card and know all about NTA’s latest Covid guidelines

The latest NTA rules state that in case any student taking CMAT exam if detected with Covid-like symptoms, she/he will be allotted separate room for the exam. (File photo)

CMAT 2021: The Combined Management Admission Test (CMAT) will be conducted on March 31st. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the link for the students to download their CMAT 2021 admit cards. Over 1,000 business schools across India will consider the CMAT 2021 scores for the admissions for the next academic years. The CMAT 2021 is a computer-based exam, in which all students will get 180 minutes or three hours to complete the test. The hall ticket and admit cards of the CMAT is available on the official website of the National Testing Agency. In case you have not downloaded your CMAT admit card, follow these steps to get a copy of your CMAT 2021 hall ticket.

CMAT 2021 Admit Card Download Steps:

Here’s how to download your CMAT 2021 admit card:

1: First, log on to the official website of the CMAT 2021, which hosts all details of the key test: The official website address is for CMAT 20201 is cmat.nta.nic.in.

2: Once you are on the website, you will see an option that says download hall ticket.

3: Click on the hall ticket link, a separate login page will pop up

4: On this page, enter your details such as date of birth/password and your CMAT 2021 application number.

5: Sign-in after entering your details, the CMAT student dashboard will appear.

6: Here, you can download your CMAT 2021 admit card/hall ticket.

Apart from this, there is another development ahead of the CMAT 2021 exam. The National Testing Agency has also announced some special rules for the students appearing for CMAT 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the CMAT aspirants will have to take the test in two shifts. On March 31st, the morning shift will begin at 9 and will last till 12:30 pm. The second shift will begin at 3 pm and the CMAT exam will be conducted till 6:30 pm.

All CMAT aspirants must carry a declaration form that says the students don’t have any Covid-like symptoms or they don’t have the viral infection. Every student will be given entry into the examination hall only after thermo guns show permissible body temperature. The examination centres will be thoroughly sanitized after each shift. The self-declaration form of Covid must be attached to the admit cards. Hand sanitisers will be provided to all students and other staff.

NTA has also launched a special CMAT helpline for the students. One can call on 011-40759000/0120-6895200 to resolve any CMAT related issue.