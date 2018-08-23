ICWAI CMA result 2018: June scores out soon at icmai.in, examicmai.org, examicmai.in – How to check

CMA result 2018: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is set to declare ICWAI result for Foundation, Inter and Final. (Source: Official Website)

CMA result 2018: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India is set to declare ICWAI result for Foundation, Inter and Final on August 23, 2018. Even though there is no official confirmation on this, various reports claim that the result will be declared on the official website – icmai.in on August 23 by noon. The candidates would need to enter Identification Number or Registration Number to check their scores. Only those candidates qualify as per ICWAI (CMA) Result 2018 for June exam, who score more than the qualifying marks.

ICWAI will also declare the pass percentage along with the scores. The candidates are advised to keep checking the website on a regular basis to get the result. The CMA Foundation, Inter, and Final result 2018 will be declared together by the foundation and can also be checked on examicmai.org and examicmai.in.

CMA result 2018: How to check

1. Go to the official website of the foundation – icmai.in.

2. Look for the link that says CMA result 2018 and click on it.

3. Enter your Identification Number and click on view result.

4. Check the result and download it for future reference.

Qualifying marks for CMA:

The candidates will have to score at least 40% marks in all the subjects to clear the exam. They will also have to sore 50% aggregate marks in non-exempted papers of the group. In 2017, the pass percentage for CMA Inter was 9.09% while for CMA Final was 12.71%.

About Institute of Cost Accountants of India or ICWAI

According to the official website of ICWAI, it is the preferred source of resources and professionals for the financial leadership of enterprises globally. The institute aims to create value among stakeholders in the socio-economic context through competencies drawn from the integration of strategy, management and accounting.