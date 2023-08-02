CM Yogi Adityanath takes stock of National Education Policy implementation in UP schools.

Yogi Adityanath, chief minister, Uttar Pradesh has convened a meeting with officials from the higher education, secondary education and basic education departments to address the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP). During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of conducting workshops in all districts to educate teachers and other relevant stakeholders about the various aspects of the NEP and to boost their skills and abilities accordingly, according to an official statement.

“In line with the National Education Policy, composite school complexes should be developed by timely upgrading Atal Vidyalayas, PM Shri Vidyalayas, and Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Vidyalayas. These schools should be operated based on the components of the New Education Policy 2020. Children should be linked to activities related to sports and physical education,” CM Yogi said.

In the National Education Policy (NEP), it is imperative to establish a school standards authority responsible for ensuring high-quality standards across all educational institutions. Moreover, the NEP should include the development of a comprehensive state curriculum framework that embraces Indian knowledge, local traditions, and historical elements. By doing so, we can foster a holistic and culturally enriched learning environment in schools, as per the statement .

Furthermore, the chief minister has issued a directive to ensure inclusive education in the state. This involves tracking all differently-abled and out-of-school children, with a focus on enhancing the academic quality of their education. To achieve this, teachers are being provided with high-level training and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) curriculum is being done through a blended approach in classrooms, the statement mentioned.

As part of this policy, two essential programmes have been introduced: the “Sharda” programme for out-of-school children and the “Samarth” programme for children with visual or physical disabilities. Special educators and nodal teachers are receiving specialised training to effectively integrate these children into mainstream education. To facilitate the learning process for these children, classrooms are being equipped with Braille textbooks, stationery, enlarged print textbooks, and other educational materials and tools catered to their needs. By implementing these measures, the government aims to create an inclusive and nurturing educational environment that caters to the diverse needs of all students in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

“For children with disabilities, the government is providing escort allowances and stipends for disabled girls. Proper utilisation of these benefits shall be ensured,” Adityanath added.

With inputs from ANI.