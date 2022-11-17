CM Stalin launches breakfast scheme for students of Tamil Nadu temple-run schools, colleges

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated cost-free breakfast scheme for 4,000 students of educational institutions run by Palani temple. The inauguration was held through video-conferencing for the students of two schools and four colleges in Dindigul district run by the shrine and temple administration.

According to an official release, Idli, Venpongal, Rava upma, Kichidi with chutney and sambar would be served in the breakfast under the scheme. The expenditure will be borne by the shrine and temple administration.

The move will benefit students who hail from places that are far away from their respective educational institutions, the release said. Hindu Religious (HR) and Charitable Endowments (CE) Minister, P K Sekar Babu, Food Minister R Sakkarapani, and other top officials were present on the occasion.

The Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swami Thirukoil at Palani in Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu runs the educational institutions. The ancient hill shrine is popularly known as the Palani temple, which attracts devotees from far and wide, including neighbouring Kerala and countries like Malaysia and Singapore, home to a large number of Indian origin Tamils.

The place of worship, dedicated to Lord Muruga is administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department of the State government.

In the Demand for grants to the HR & CE department for 2022-23 presented in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the government announced the cost-free breakfast scheme for students of schools and colleges run by the Palani temple.

On September 15 this year, the breakfast scheme for government school students from grades one to five was launched by Stalin. On 7 May 2022, on the occasion of completion of a year in office, Stalin had announced the scheme in Assembly. In Tamil, the scheme for government school students is named as “Mudalamaicharin Kalai Unavu Thittam (Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme).

With inputs from PTI

