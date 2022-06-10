CM Stalin advises kindergarten sections to be continue in government schools

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has informed that kindergarten classes will continue at the state-run schools and qualified teachers would be posted in adequate numbers to handle the classes. Following requests from several quarters, Stalin has advised that the Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes be continued in the government schools.

“Accordingly, the school education department has been instructed to take steps in this direction. The classes were shifted to the anganwadis attached to about 2,381 government primary and middle schools on a pilot project basis,” Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Minister said.

During the previous (AIADMK) regime, owing to low intake of students, teachers were deputed to handle the LKG and UKG classes that had more number of students, the Minister claimed.

“But, due to the (DMK) government’s efforts in improving the quality of schools, about seven lakh students got newly enrolled in various classes in the government schools throughout the state last year leading to the addition of 3,000 sections,” Poyyamozhi said in a statement here.

As the need for teaching faculty rose with the high intake of students, teachers handling LKG and UKG classes were transferred to take grades between one to five. Despite this, the government took steps to ensure the kindergarten students continued their education without any let up, the Minister asserted.

However, accepting demands from several quarters that the kindergarten classes should continue at the government schools and based on Chief Minister’s advise, the school education department has been appropriately instructed, he said. “Qualified teachers will be posted in adequate numbers to handle the classes,” he assured.

With inputs from PTI.

