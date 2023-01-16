CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan bats for decision to impart medical, engineering education in Hindi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan applauded his government’s decision to impart medical and engineering education stating that language has no connection with intelligence. He suggested that the step would help children of poor household who don’t know English to become doctors or engineers.

“English has no connection with intellect. So I decided that medical and engineering education will be done in Hindi in the State so that children of poor farmers and labourers who don’t know English but are talented can also become doctors and engineers,” Chouhan said while addressing a public gathering.

Earlier in October last year, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Initially, three subjects were selected to be studied in Hindi which includes Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had launched the MBBS Hindi course book at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal.

According to an official statement, a team of 97 experts were working on the preparation of books at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

Further, chief minister Chouhan said that the investments which are being done in the state will provide employment opportunities to the youth. He assured the people to open a medical college. “We have made arrangements to teach medical and engineering studies in Hindi medium in Madhya Pradesh. Now the child of the poor will also move forward,” he said.

