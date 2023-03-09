CM Gehlot sanctions Rs 56.08 crore for equipment, books for Rajasthan’s four medical colleges

An amount of Rs 56,08 crore has been approved by the Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the purchase of equipment and books for the medical colleges of Sriganganagar, Dholpur, Sirohi and Chittorgarh, according to an official statement.

A committee formed by Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RajMES) has determined the equipment and book requirements in accordance with the guidelines of the National Medical Science Commission (NMC), the statement said.

The initial renewal of furniture and books can be carried out in departments such as Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine, and others, in these four medical colleges. the statement mentioned.



Furthermore, various facilities will be available to the students even before the commencement of the next academic session and the aim of the state government to provide quality medical education will also be fulfilled, it said.