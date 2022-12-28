Xebia Academy launches masters programme in DevOps for IT Graduates

Xebia Academy has announced the launch of a masters programme in DevOps for Information Technology (IT) graduates, as per an official statement. According to the statement, the DevOps market size is projected to value at $9,407 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Furthermore, the programme aims to offer courses on Cloud Computing Fundamentals and Services Practical’s, Containerisation Applications, Configuration Management and Provisioning Skills, among others.

“With DevOps certification, you can start as a Release Manager, and then move up to DevOps Test Engineer, DevOps Cloud Engineer, and finally, a DevOps Architect,” it said. In addition, candidates can opt for automation engineer, software developer, software tester, security engineer, DevOps evangelist, and user experience (UX) engineer.