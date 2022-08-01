Cliniminds partners with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital to offer certification programmes

Cliniminds, a pharmaceutical and life sciences skilling institute, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, Kolkata to offer a wide range of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, clinical data management, business analytics, healthcare data science, regulatory affairs and several other job oriented skilling and professional certification programs.

Cliniminds claims to provide job oriented eSkilling programmes that are certified by the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

The agreement was signed in Kolkata between Kamal Shahani, managing director, Cliniminds and Soma Mukhopadhyay, managing trustee, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, Kolkata, an official statement said.

“This partnership between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital and Cliniminds would create opportunities for students from life sciences, medical, pharma, nursing and biotech backgrounds and provide them with necessary employment skills,” Mukhopadhaya said.

“Cliniminds has experience in offering skilling programs in the life sciences sector since 2004, and with the LSSSDC, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship accredited eSkilling programs and now, with the new partnership with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, Kolkata programmes are now even more valuable for the students.” Shahani noted.

Cliniminds claims to have alumni of over 8,500 professionals. According to the official statement, the platform provides job placement opportunities to students as well.

In May 2022, Cliniminds had partnered with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP), section eight company under Department of Higher Education, Education Department, Government of Kerala. As a part of this agreement, the platform aims to offer job oriented skill training programs in Pharmaceutical Business Analytics, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Healthcare Decision Analytics, among others, and Clinical Research, Pharmacovigilance and Data Management.

The platform further added that it aims to prepare students for the job roles and provide placement opportunities to the students. “ASAP would also be offering subsidised education loans to students through banks,” an official statement added.

Read Also: In FY23, 7 out of 10 IT companies to look for candidates, reveals TeamLease Digital report