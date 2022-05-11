Cliniminds partners with Additional Skill Acquisition Programme to offer skill development programmes

Cliniminds has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP), section eight company under Department of Higher Education, Education Department, Government of Kerala.

Under the agreement Cliniminds would offer job oriented skill training programs in Pharmaceutical Business Analytics, Health Economics and Outcomes Research, Healthcare Decision Analytics, Clinical Research, Pharmacovigilance and Data Management, prepare students for the job roles and provide placement opportunities to the students. ASAP would also be offering subsidised education loans to students through banks.

“For the life sciences and pharma sector skilled work force is one of the biggest challenges. Cliniminds and ASAP Kerala would provide skilled workforce solutions for the life sciences industry. Kerala has a huge pool of qualified life sciences work force trained in English, and under the agreement Cliniminds and ASAP would provide students with additional skills in the areas of clinical research, pharmacovigilance, data management, pharmaceutical business analytics and healthcare data science and make the job ready,” Kamal Shahani, managing director, Cliniminds, Unit of Tenet Health Edutech Pvt Ltd, said

Programs would be offered for life sciences, biotechnology, pharmacy, medical, dental, ayurvedic, homeopathic, nursing, information technology and computer sciences, mathematics and statistics graduates and post graduates from Kerala.

With inputs from PTI.

Read also: Stanford University’s new school on climate change and sustainability gets Indian-American as inaugural dean