Climate change: The need to incorporate climate education into school curriculum

It can urge the young generation to change and become more sustainable with better decisions.

By Kunal Sood

According to UNESCO, “education, chiefly when focused on children and young people, is a key factor in curbing climate change.”

Education is the premise of everything, and this should be the single most motivation behind why kids must be taught at an early age, so they grow up with the plan to secure and safeguard the climate and sustainability. Climate education helps us in interfacing with our general surroundings and gives us information and mindfulness about the circumstances and ability to find new approaches to improve it.

According to a recent study by the World Bank, climate change will result in huge destruction and extreme water stress in India, where half of the population lives in places that are likely to become severe hot spots by 2050. With the pace at which changes in the environment are occurring and increasing vulnerability, climate change education is required.

Knowledge about the importance of the environment will rationalize the behavior of individuals throughout their life, helping them devise new approaches to address the issues.

Several schools have stepped up to offer practical and theoretical education to their attendants. They have been trying to move past the four walls of a classroom and inculcate exercises like cultivating, watering plants, walking in local parks and so much more to make them aware of the situation and take charge of it. Education is the best way to create future leaders and possibly the only chance we have got to save the planet.

Educating children about Sustainable Development means to advance the information, abilities, perspectives and qualities important to conserve our planet. It influences all segments of the training framework – which incorporate law enforcement, strategy, accounting, educational programs, schooling, guidance, learning, and infrastructure – and considers learning as a deep-rooted measure occurring in different settings.

Furthermore, this proposes critical thinking abilities to guarantee powerful learning and profound comprehension of the situation and environmental changes across school educational plans at all levels.

It can urge the young generation to change and become more sustainable with better decisions. Also, ecological education is one subject that cautions you against all the possible outbreaks that the future possesses.

Environmental education leads to aware individuals who know renewable sources of energy better and helps them comprehend the need and significance of environmental-friendly resources. The utilization of sustainable sources like sunlight, wind and so on, which is a decent and non-contamination wellspring of energy, can become mainstream with the help of our future leaders if they are aware. After all, this knowledge is basic in our battle against a planet-wide temperature rise.

Presently, students need scholarly thinking and design to contextualize environmental change and have an outlet to pose questions that will help set their future hopeful. Encouraging children about environmental education isn’t exclusively to prod them on to act and do their part for their current circumstance, it’s also to set them up for the future as children will be experiencing childhood in a period where they will probably be liable for creating environmental change arrangements.

“There are plentiful opportunities to do good for the planet; all that is required is to have a redesigned course curriculum having climate change as an integral part taught by specialized teachers.”

(The author is Founder, We The Planet. Views expressed are personal.)