Clever Harvey’s JuniorMBA program expands its wings!

Clever Harvey, a division of Callido Learning, was launched during the pandemic. Its flagship offering – a JuniorMBA program for teenagers, went live in April 2020. Within the first 4 months of launch, it has clocked 1cr in sales already in this new category.

The initiative is a part of Callido Learning – a leading provider of 21st-century skills programs for schools in 28 countries. Witnessing a growing demand in the market for 21st-century skills, they raised a seed round of INR 4cr in October 2019 to spread their wings and launch a solution directly for parents. The JuniorMBA was set to pilot through a physical summer school model in May 2020. In mid-March, the team sensed that a lockdown was coming and rapidly pivoted to adapt the entire business model and curriculum to move to a digital format. On 6 April, they went live with their first set of enrollments.

The JuniorMBA is delivered live in small groups. Students can choose from 3 specializations – JuniorCEO (Chief Executive Officer), JuniorCMO (Chief Marketing Officer) and JuniorCTO (Chief Technology Officer). Each specialization is 10 hours long. Students work in groups and present their business projects at the end of 10 days.

Today, Clever Harvey has clocked over 1cr in sales from just JuniorMBA – a course for giving teenagers the skills of corporate leaders. The courses have an NPS of 9.3 – which is why 85% of Clever Harvey’s students take more than one course with them. Its students have gone on to launch their own business during the lockdown, revive a family business affected by the pandemic, apply for patents, and present their business ideas at global conferences.

Commenting on the business, Sriram Subramanian, CEO of Clever Harvey said, “It’s been exhilarating to see the response to our JuniorMBA launch. This validates our hypothesis that parents are looking for more. The rise of coding gave Science-inclined students an early preview into tech-based careers. We are doing the same for Arts and Commerce students, who are 70% of the market.

We have built up a business model with strong unit economics. As we scale, our 5 years of experience in designing impactful learning for this age group and a strong partnership with leading schools is proving to be a distinguishing advantage. We are launching new courses as we speak. With the Series A raise, we will be able to amplify our rate of growth”.