Clever Harvey starts ‘test drive of a career’

Clever Harvey, the edtech start-up that started an ‘MBA for kids’ during the first lockdown in 2020—because it believed that students aged 13-16 years or in grade 8-12th needed to have a sense of how the corporate world functions, and saw a business opportunity in the same—has now started ‘test drive of a career’.

Madhu Agrawal, co-founder, Clever Harvey, told FE that ‘career clarity’ is a stress-point for parents of teenagers. “We are trying to solve this by giving teenagers an experiential career discovery, something that we call as ‘test drive of a career’,” she said.

Agrawal added that studies show three-fourths of adults are working in a field different from what they had studied. “Also, for teenagers who are not pursuing the science stream—which is about 70% of all high school students in India—there is no ‘default’ engineering option. In fact, clarity often emerges only when those teenagers have been through college and are pursuing an MBA specialisation,” she said.

Clever Harvey’s ‘test drive of a career’ with its Junior MBA series aims to shorten this process by bringing students closer to real-world experiences at a young age, so that the investment of time and money is made in the right direction. “This means trying out a field first-hand quickly—just the way we test drive cars before we purchase them,” Agrawal said.

Some examples of these real-world job experiences are:

—Helping Cult.Fit design the next big fitness product for teens;

—Designing an Instagram campaign for Puma to appeal to kids;

—Designing limited-edition packaging for Kellogg’s in India;

—Designing a YouTube ad campaign for Domino’s.

“Internships for teenagers aged 13-18 are hardly available, as companies do not have the time to train these young teens. We bridge this gap by giving teens structured training in fields like data analytics, advertising, UX design, entrepreneurship, etc, to enable them to solve real industry challenges for brands like Puma, Kellogg’s, Domino’s and more,” Agrawal said.

Agrawal added that these courses can be done in parallel to regular schooling, as it is not very time-intensive. “It’s actually time-efficient. There are 15 sessions of an hour each, which run for three weeks from Monday to Friday. Because it is online on Zoom, it is convenient as well, and the certificates provided are certified by the industry,” she said.

Prices for these courses start at Rs 10,000, and deserving students can earn scholarships.

“These courses are also unique—there are no comparable industry-certified programmes for teenagers in India—and recognised by leading universities,” she added.

