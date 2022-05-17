Clever Harvey partners with Kellogg’s to launch program in ‘Design and Branding’ for high school students

Clever Harvey has partnered with Kellogg’s, an American multinational food manufacturing company to launch an industry-certified course ‘Junior MBA Branding and Design’ for high school students from grade eigth to 12th.

“The designing concepts including human-centric design, packaging, sensory design and principles of visual design would help teenagers in building strategic communication skills and developing empathy for users as they get a glimpse into what is required to succeed in this career,”Sriram Subramanian, co-founder, Clever Harvey said.

The 15 day program provide students hands-on exposure to creative professionals’ work as they learn to solve an industry project from Kellogg’s. Working in groups of two or three, and guided by a Clever Harvey facilitator, students would take a ‘behind-the-scenes’ tour of one of the most creative sectors in the world of business – Branding and Design. As they learn to develop design prototypes, with step-by-step guidance, students develop a strong foundation in strategic thinking.

“One thing that helps students today is gaining practical experience by doing multiple internships. While technical skills are required, exposure to practical experiences and working on brands are invaluable. It opens up their vistas and helps them understand where their interests and talents lie. This experience is crucial for succeeding in the fields of their choice,” Puja Chandna, associate director (insights and analytics), Kellogg’s, said.

