Clever Harvey partners with IHCL to launch JuniorMBA consulting programme

Ed-tech platform Clever Harvey has announced the launch of its new JuniorMBA consulting programme in partnership with hospitality company, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL). Under the collaboration, a 15-hour sustainability strategy consulting programme has been developed for students to teach them how to run business sustainably.

According to an official release, the JuniorMBA consulting programme has a total of 15 sessions of one hour each that will be delivered from Monday to Friday for three weeks to the students. The sessions will be held on Zoom and students will have the flexibility of choosing their batch timings. The JuniorMBA consulting is open to students aged 13 to 18, it added.

“We have collaborated with IHCL to give students the opportunity to work on real world projects that will give them clarity on their future career path and build critical skills for the future,” Sriram Subramanian, CEO, Clever Harvey, said.

The curriculum of the programme has been designed in close collaboration with IHCL and covers both theoretical concepts and practical knowledge. Students will also be taught concepts such as supply chain, operational bottlenecks, quality-cost trade-offs and standardization for growth and quality control.

“As an industry leader, IHCL is committed to nurturing the talent pool for the future. Pursuing sustainable and responsible business practices is the way forward. This collaboration will offer exposure to real-time business problems outside of the classroom and will provide students an opportunity to gain expertise on driving positive change in the long term for both businesses and communities,” Gaurav Pokhariyal, executive vice president, Human Resources, IHCL, said.

The cost of the JuniorMBA consulting programme with IHCL is Rs 10,000 and the package includes 15 live sessions, conceptual knowledge, practical training, an original project by each student, and a certificate from Clever Harvey and IHCL, the release added.