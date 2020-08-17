Clever Harvey: Now, an MBA for kids

Its Junior MBA comprises of Junior CEO, Junior CMO and Junior CTO.

Ram Subramanian believes that young students aged 13-16 years or in grade 8-12th need to have a sense of how the corporate world functions. Subramanian, the co-founder of Clever Harvey, says that even though schoolchildren in India can easily identify what, say, a lawyer or a doctor or even an engineer does, they do not really know what goes into the roles of a chief technology officer or a chief executive officer or a chief innovation officer.

Clever Harvey, part of edtech major Callido Learning, recently launched the Junior MBA, which aims to teach students corporate world skills through case studies of relatable companies such as BigBasket, Amazon and Spotify, among others. “Students learn the skills of analysis, problem-solving, strategic thinking, persuasive communication and decision-making,” says Subramanian.

Junior CEO: It’s an online programme for entrepreneurship skills. Imagine your child working on Amazon’s business strategy in the wake of Walmart’s acquisition of Flipkart. “As they grapple with the decisions a business leader must make, they improve their own personal decision-making and can become a potential entrepreneur,” he says.

Junior CMO: It’s an online programme for data and marketing skills. For example, a case study can include a Starbucks planning to launch a new product line, and the beverage major enlisting the help of a child to assist them. From target market segmentation to brand communication, a schoolchild attending this course travels a whirlwind route through the glamorous world of marketing.

Junior CTO: It’s an online programme for technology and coding skills. For example, a BigBasket asks your child to create a programme that will automate monthly shopping for families. As your child learns coding, algorithms and problem-solving skills, she can learn technology skills that can help her with career goals later in life. All these modules are covered in 10 classes each.

The Junior MBA, Subramanian adds, teaches advanced problem-solving skills, innovation and creativity, planning and budgeting skills, and so on.

“We also provide certification from Ivy League faculty,” says Subramanian. Fees are temporarily discounted for the lockdown period; if you choose one programme it costs Rs 7,500 and all three are available for Rs 13,000.