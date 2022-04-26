Clever Harvey launches second Summer Incubation Programme, collaborates with AWS Activate, Digital Ocean Hatch and Wix

Clever Harvey has announced the launch of its Summer Incubation Program, encouraging high school students to begin their entrepreneurial journey from an early age. It is the second edition of the incubation programme, after Winter Incubation 2021-22 for teen startups.

As a part of the three-month program, students between the age group of 14 and 18 can apply for free, and 20 startups will be eligible to join the program. Out of the 20, five startups will win the program, along with a seed funding of Rs 25,000 each. The applications for the Summer Incubation Program will be closed on May 15, 2022

“We have been committed to guiding teenagers through the struggles of entrepreneurship and how to overcome them. At Clever Harvey, we firmly believe that the practical overview will teach them much more at an early age than any theories put together in a classroom. We got an extraordinary response from our incubation program last year. We came across such unique talent during the process, which inspired us further to keep going. Our latest program intends to do the same with several new offerings in place,” Sriram Subramanian, co-founder and CEO of Clever Harvey, said.

This year, the company has partnered with three other platforms – DigitalOcean, Wix, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), to further help teenagers proliferate their businesses. DigitalOcean’s global startup program Hatch will offer a $1000 one-year credit and other benefits to eligible startups enrolled in Clever Harvey’s incubation program. The students will also get a free one year-subscription to website builder Wix and its premium offerings.

Read also: Dorjee Khandu College partners with Hindu college for academic expertise