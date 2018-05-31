​​​
  3. CLAT result 2018 LIVE: Common Law Admission Test to be declared today at clat.ac.in

CLAT result 2018 LIVE: Common Law Admission Test to be declared today at clat.ac.in

CLAT result 2018 LIVE: Visit clat.ac.in to check your Common Law Admission Tes results that are to be declared by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies today.

By: | Updated:May 31, 2018 7:05 am
clat result, clat.ac.in, clat 2018, CLAT result 2018 LIVE, clat, clat 2018 result, clat result 2018, clat 2018 result date, clat 2018 result declaration, clat results, law admission, Common Law Admission Test, NUALS, Law institution in India, law colleges in india, Under-Graduate Law Programmes, india, education news CLAT result 2018 LIVE: The result link will be activated on the official website of the board as soon as the scores go live.

CLAT result 2018 LIVE: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi is all set to declare the Common Law Admission Test result today at clat.ac.in. The result link will be activated on the official website of the board as soon as the scores go live. The exam was conducted by NUALS earlier this month on May 13 across various centres in the country. CLAT is conducted every year for admission to a law programme at one of the 19 prominent law institutions in India. The 19 NLUs offer five-year integrated Under-Graduate Law Programmes that lead to the award of a degree in Law as per their respective nomenclature.

Live Blog

Highlights

    Go to Top