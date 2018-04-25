CLAT admit card 2018 to be released at clat.ac.in; here’s when and how to download

CLAT admit card 2018: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 admit cards will be released tomorrow, on April 26 at the official website clat.ac.in. (Website)

CLAT admit card 2018: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 admit cards will be released tomorrow, on April 26 at the official website clat.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for the same will be able to download the call letters from the official web portal once it is released tomorrow. The admit cards were supposed to be released on April 20, but due to some technical glitches, the release was postponed to April 26. The last date to download the admit card is May 12, 2018.

The date of examination has been confirmed and will be conducted by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi on May 13 for admission to law courses at various institutes across India. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi

Name of the exam: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018

Official website: clat.ac.in

CLAT 2018 admit card: How to download

Step 1) Visit the official website – clat.ac.in

Step 2) Click on the link to the admit card which will be available once the admit cards are released

Step 3) Enter the required details in the provided fields

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6) Download the same and take a print out for further reference

The exam is conducted on the rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs). Last year, the CLAT examination was conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna on Sunday, May 14, 2017. CLAT 2018 is conducted for both undergraduate and post-graduate degree programmes. Both the papers will be two hours long. While the UG paper will be for 200 marks, the PG paper will carry 150 marks. The CLAT exam will have a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.