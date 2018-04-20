CLAT Admit Card 2018 release delayed due to technical glitch; will be available on 26 April

CLAT admit card 2018: The admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 is scheduled to release today i.e., April 20, 2018. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website- clat.ac.in.

CLAT admit card 2018: The admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 will now be available for download on April 26. The admit cards were scheduled to be released today but it was delayed due to technical issues. The admit cards can be downloaded on April 26 from the official website- clat.ac.in. CLAT 2018 will be held on May 13 for admission to various national level law colleges in the country. The last date to download the admit card is May 12, 2018. This year, CLAT is being organised by The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi. CLAT 2018 is conducted for both undergraduate and post-graduate degree programmes.

CLAT 2018 admit card: How to download hall ticket-

Step 1: Go to the official website of CLAT 2018- www.clat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab “Information” on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page. Click on the tab “Admit card”.

Step 4: Enter your details in the provided space and submit.

Step 5: Download hall ticket and take a printout for reference.

CLAT 2018: Important dates-

Date from which Admit Cards can be downloaded- 26.04.2018

Last date for downloading Admit Card- 12.05.2018

Date of CLAT 2018- 13.05.2018

CLAT 2018: Examination pattern-

For UG Programme-

• Maximum Marks: 200

• Duration of CLAT-2018 Exam: 02:00 Hours

• Multiple-Choice Questions: 200 questions of one mark each

• Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark for each wrong answer

• Subject areas: English including comprehension, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning.

For PG Programme-

• Maximum Marks: 150

• Duration of CLAT-2018 Exam: 02:00 Hours

• Multiple-Choice Questions: 150 questions of one mark each

• Negative Marking: 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

• Syllabus: Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence and Other Law Subjects such as Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR etc.

More about CLAT 2018: CLAT is an all India common entrance examination, conducted on a rotational basis by 19 National Law Universities (NLUs) for admissions to their UG and PG degree programmes. The result of the exam provides a list of candidates on the basis of merit-cum-preference to each University for admission to their Under-Graduate (UG)/Post-Graduate (PG) programmes. Last year, CLAT was conducted by the Chanakya National Law University, Patna.