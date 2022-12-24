CLAT 2023 Results: One candidate each from Maharashtra & UP score 100 percentile, 7 from Karnataka score 99

CLAT 2023, the national-level law entrance exam, announced its results on Friday. The exam was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs). Vice chancellor of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru and convenor for CLAT 2023 Sudhir Krishnaswamy said a ‘record number’ of candidates appeared for the examination this year and added that the attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was around 94.87 per cent, reported The Indian Express.

According to the results provided by NLSIU, two candidates — one each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh — got 100 percentile in the exam. As many as seven candidates from Karnataka bagged 99 percentile in the exam — one scored 99.97 percentile, two candidates bagged 99.96 percentile and three others scored 99.95, 99.94, 99.93, and 99.92 percentile.

The exam was held at 127 test centres in 23 states and two Union Territories across the country. As much as 93.6% of the candidates appeared for the CLAT 2023 undergraduate test, while 91.7% of the students registered for the CLAT 2023 postgraduate test. Among the candidates appearing for CLAT 2023, 56% are females, 44% are males, and 2 candidates are transgender, reported IE.

The time period of the CLAT 2023 UG exam was 120 minutes, which had five sections, with a total of 150 questions. One question was taken out in the final answer key. So, the total number of questions was pegged at 149. The highest mark achieved in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75.

According to the CLAT 2023 postgraduate test results, it was obvious that no candidate scored a 100 percentile. The topper hails from Chhattisgarh who achieved 99.99%. Meanwhile, one from Karnataka bagged 99.91 percentile. CLAT 2023 PG had one section including 120 questions with the highest mark being secured 95.25 percentile.

According to the IE report, NLSIU, Bengaluru recently said that it would ramp up the seat intake for BA LLB (Hons) undergraduate programme for the academic session 2023-24 from 180 to 240 under its Inclusion and Expansion Plan introduced in 2021. Earlier, the varsity had jacked up the intake for the programme from 80 to 120 during the academic session 2020-21 and from 120 to 180 for the academic session 2022-23.