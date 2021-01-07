CLAT 2021 Entrance Exam date rescheduled to avoid clashing with CBSE Board Exams 2021: Check new date

CLAT 2021 entrance exam will now be conducted on June 13. (Photo source: IE)

CLAT 2021 Entrance Exam: The examination date of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been rescheduled to avoid a clash with CBSE Board Exams 2021. CLAT is a national level entrance exam through which candidates can take admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. CLAT 2021 entrance exam was earlier scheduled on May 9 but it would now be conducted on June 13, 2021. The decision to postpone the exam was taken during the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities on January 6. “The rescheduling was considered because the date was clashing with the CBSE exams schedule which was announced last week,” the official notice read.

Students appearing in the CLAT exam have the option of taking admission to 22 National Law Universities across the country. The entire process of examination and admission is managed by the Consortium of National Law Universities. It includes representatives from all the universities. The process of registration for this year’s exam started on January 1, 2021. Interested candidates must note that the process is still going on and the last date to apply for it is March 31. CLAT 2021 entrance exam will now be conducted on June 13. The two-hour exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Interested candidates can visit the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in to read the official notification issued in this regard. Students preparing for UG admission will have two attempt 150 multiple-choice questions in 120 minutes. Each question will be of one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. The questions asked will be from the following five subjects – current affairs including General Knowledge, English language, logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative technique.

Similarly, those appearing for PG-CLAT 2021 will have two sections of questions. The first one will have 100 objective-type questions with the same marking pattern as the UG exam. In the second section, candidates will have to write two descriptive essays.