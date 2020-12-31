CLAT 2021 application process to begin tomorrow; check eligibility, how to apply

Interested candidates will have to pay an application fee for CLAT which is Rs 4,000.

CLAT admissions 2021: For students interested in pursuing law, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) application process is beginning in the new year. Candidates can apply for the law test from tomorrow (January 1) at consortiumofnlus.ac and the applications are open till March 31. The law entrance exam is set to take place on May 9 from 3 to 5 pm. Candidates who clear the entrance exam will be eligible to get admission for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at law universities and this include NLU also.

It is to note that there is no upper limit when it comes to age for candidates applying for UG or PG law programmes. However, the candidates applying for undergraduate law courses should have cleared class 12 and have a minimum of 45 per cent marks in their board exams. For reserved category, it is for 40 per cent. Candidates who are applying for PG admissions should have taken a law degree as an undergraduate.

Further, the exam will have 150 objective-type questions and the questions will come from many areas including English, legal reasoning, current affairs, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques. Also, there will be a negative marking where 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. This is for both UG and PG exams.

Here is how you can apply

Candidates can apply for admission process at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, there will be an option that says ‘click here’

After that, an option to ‘Register’ will appear

From there, candidates can register themselves and fill in all the required details.

After details are verified, they can fill a form and upload images.

After this, the form can be submitted.

Interested candidates will have to pay an application fee for CLAT which is Rs 4,000. For candidates belonging to SC, ST and BPL categories, the application fee is Rs 3,500. Also, students interested in previous years’ question papers can purchase with a payment of Rs 500.