CLAT 2019 to go offline, check exam date, other details for pen and paper-based test

CLAT 2019: The National Law University (NLU) Odisha is all set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on May 12, 2019. The Law school entrance examination that is being conducted in the country since 2008, will take place in offline mode from 2019. This decision to go offline has been taken by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NALSAR) the fourth meeting that took place in Hyderabad. This step has been taken after taking into consideration certain technical glitches that were experienced during the examination in the past years. According to an official notice issued by the Consortium, “The decision was taken in view of the technical glitches experienced in the past few years.” It further stated that the student will have to appear for pen-paper mode from 2019.

The press release also stated that the Consortium of National Law Universities also wants to improve the quality of the CLAT question papers. For this, they have decided to create a question bank that is made with the help of experts from all the NLUs and other institutes. They have also agreed for the creation of a permanent website and setting up a CLAT secretariat that will function out of their office in Bengaluru.

According to an earlier press release that was issued on October 4, the “The CLAT will now be conducted by the newly formed Executive Committee of the Consortium that would have, NALSAR, Hyderabad, NLSIU, Bangalore and NLIU, Bhopal as its ex-officio members, CLAT Convenor of the year, and the CLAT Convenor of the following year and two co-opted Vice-Chancellors of NLUs nominated by the CLAT Convener who have past experience of conducting CLAT.”

More about CLAT-

CLAT or Common Law Admission Test is an annual examination that is conducted for admission to law programmes among top Law institutes in the country. The first ever CLAt exam was conducted back in 2008 for which over 40,000 candidates had appeared. The exam is conducted on rotation by India’s 19 National Law Universities ever year.