CLAT 2018 result to be declared tomorrow as SC refuses stay on announcement

CLAT 2018 result to be declared at clat.ac.in tomorrow!

CLAT 2018 result: The National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi, is all set to release the results of this year’s Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 tomorrow. The news about the announcement of results came after the Supreme Court today refused to stay the announcement of results for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018. The exam that is conducted every year for admission to 19 prestigious national law colleges across the country was conducted on May 13 this year.

The decision to refuse the stay was taken today by an SC vacation bench that comprised of Justices L N Rao and M M Shantanagoudar. This vacation bench had also asked the grievance redressal committee that is headed by a former high court judge to submit its report about the same on June 6. The bench had asked the grievance redressal committee head to prepare the report after taking notes of the complaints that were filed by various CLAT aspirants alleging that there were several technical and other glitches during the test that was conducted earlier this month.

Along with the plea that was filed for a stay on the announcement of the CLAT result, the Supreme Court has also rejected the contention of the petitioner that the CLAT 2018 be cancelled and a re-test be conducted for the same. This year, over 54,000 candidates undertook CLAT 2018 in order to secure admission into one of the 19 national law colleges located in the country.

The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) in association with a private firm M/s Sify Technologies Ltd had conducted the CLAT exam this year on May 13 for admissions in the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses offered at premier law schools.