CLAT 2018 result date, time: How to check Common Law Admission Test scores at clat.ac.in

CLAT is conducted every year for admission to top law institutes in the country.

CLAT 2018 result date, time: The Common Law Admission Test result is all set to be declared tomorrow by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi at clat.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam earlier in the month can visit the official website of CLAT to check their results tomorrow. The date of declaration of the results comes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the result declaration of the exam and further said that it will be announced tomorrow i.e. May 31. CLAT is conducted every year for admission to top law institutes in the country. This year, the exam was conducted on May 13.

The decision to refuse the stay was taken by an SC vacation bench comprising of Justices L N Rao and M M Shantanagoudar. The head of the grievance redressal committee who is a former high court judge was asked by the vacation bench to submit its report on the technical and other glitches that reportedly happened during the exam. The committee was asked to submit its report on June 6. The committee has been asked to file the report after taking note of all the complaints that were filed by CLAT aspirants alleging that there were several technical and other glitches during the test that was conducted earlier this month.

CLAT 2018 result: How to check Common Law Admission Test scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT at clat.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, now click on the link that says ‘CLAT 2018 results’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future

This year, 54,000 candidates reportedly appeared for the CLAT 2018 in order to secure admission into one of the 19 national law colleges that are located across the country.

Earlier in the month, Supreme Court of India had asked the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to bring certain measures or solutions to redress the complaints of law candidates who have appeared for this year’s Common Law Admission Test. The order by the apex court was passed after the Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre and the Bar Council of India (BCI) on a plea that was filed by the ABVP and two law students. The plea challenged the “inconsistency and negligence” during the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) conducted this year.