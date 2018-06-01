CLAT 2018: On list of toppers, trio of friends from Jaipur who bagged top three spots

For three friends from Jaipur, the results were as delightful as it could get.

The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 announced on Thursday brought smiles to many. However, for three friends from Jaipur, the results were as delightful as it could get. Soon after the results of Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 were announced, Anmol Gupta, Aman Garg, and Devansh Kaushik from Jaipur were more than happy to share the news that the trio secured top three positions of the entrance exam. The three happen to be thick of friends.

Anmol Gupta, 18, secured the third rank all over the country, while Aman Garg, 17, topped the examination. Devansh Kaushik, 18, came second in the exams. While speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta said, “I congratulated him for getting the first rank and he did the same. We were happy that all the three of us had topped in the exam. This is a surreal moment.”

The amazing bit about securing the top position is that the trio studied from the same coaching institute. Anmol Gupta said, “My flair for debate made me take up law. I had appeared in the CLAT exams last year too and secured an all-India rank of 657…I have no words for this.” Speaking of the pattern he used for preparations, Anmol said that his goal right from the beginning was to set daily targets for studying and then achieve them.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2018 was held on May 13.

Aman Garg had a similar approach for preparing for the exams. Garg mentioned that he made every hour count. Garg said that he never believed in cutting himself off from social media to make room to study. He said, “For me, it wasn’t about studying for long hours but to give my full concentration during the period I studied. I started preparing right after class 10 and gave special emphasis to current affairs.”

In order to make most of his time, Garg said that a few months before the exams, he shifted his focus to practice-oriented preparation. He gave as many as 90-100 mock tests of CLAT.

Devansh Kaushik had a textbook approach for his preparation for CLAT 2018. He said, “I used to dedicate 8-10 hours daily during the preparations and had made up my mind that I will study law when I was in class 11.” He also mentions about the support he got from his family. He said that his family is from the educational background, hence he got their support from the beginning itself.

Now, the trio has decided to study at the National Law School of India University, Bangalore.