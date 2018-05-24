CLAT 2018: Important update for Common Law Admission Test aspirants

The CLAT 2018 exam was conducted by its working committee, implementation committee and the NUALS on May 13.

CLAT 2018: The Supreme Court of India today asked the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) to bring certain measures or solution to redress the complaints of law candidates who have appeared for this year’s Common Law Admission Test. This order by the Supre Court comes after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought to know the stand of the Centre and the Bar Council of India (BCI) on a plea that was filed by the ABVP and two law students. The plea was filed in the Delhi HC by the two parties challenging the “inconsistency and negligence” while conducting the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) that was held recently. The notice was issued by Justice Rekha Palli to the Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Human Resource and Development, BCI, CLAT working committee and implementation committee and the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), according to an Indian Express report.

The concerned authorities will have to file their response by May 30. The CLAT 2018 exam was conducted by its working committee, implementation committee and the NUALS on May 13. The plea was filed to seek the court’s intervention against the “inconsistent, negligent, sub-standard and inefficient” conduct of CLAT. The result of the CLAT exam is expected to be announced by May 31.

The case surfaced after social media was flooded with complaints from candidates a day after the exam over technical glitches and irregularities in CAT 2018. Petitioners have claimed that the alleged misconduct of the test has caused “irreparable loss to their career”. Many of them now seek a re-examination, or the granting of additional marks to compensate for the time lost as a result of the glitches.

CLAT is conducted every year for admission to top law institutes across the country. Over 40,000 students appear for the test on an annual basis. The test is conducted by India’s 19 National Law Universities by rotation, in the order of their dates of establishment. Successful students are enrolled in these participating schools; CLAT scores are also accepted by 43 other institutions.