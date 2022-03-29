Classplus raises $70 million in Series D funding led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global

Ed-tech startup Classplus has raised $70 million Series D funding round, led by Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global. As a part of this funding Abu Dhabi-based Chimera Ventures has come in as a new investor while existing investor, RTP Global, has doubled its investment in the company. The company plans to use the funds to enhance the product and expand the global presence of Classplus.

This new round of funding comes eight months after the company raised $65 million in Series C round in June 2021. Additionally, the company recently announced expansion in South-East Asian markets including Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia.

“We will be deploying the freshly infused funds to take our product up by notches and expand our presence globally. Going forward, we will also be investing in new acquisitions and partnerships that will enable us to continue delivering best-in-class experience to the educators and helping them create an impact in the education system by building bigger and stronger businesses,” Classplus CEO and co-founder Mukul Rustagi said in the statement.

Founded in 2018 by Mukul Rustagi and Bhaswat Agarwal, Classplus is a mobile-first software as a service (SaaS) platform that allows educators and content creators to build their online presence, digitise their offline tuition centres and sell their courses online.

